Deal: Lenovo Flex 15D 2-in-1 laptop on sale for £279

The laptop deals just keep rolling in, this time coming from Tesco Direct in the form of the Lenovo Flex 15D, a 15.5in touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, on sale for just £279.00.

Featuring the Windows 8.1 operating system, this laptop is built for high performance, coming with a high-tech AMD E-series processor that allows you to perform multiple tasks at once.

The display boasts a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution and, with 500GB hard drive and 4GB RAM at its disposal, there's plenty of room to store all your files.

We had a further scout around the web and didn't spot this laptop at this price anywhere else so, if you're currently looking for a shiny new touchscreen laptop, this one is definitely worth a closer look.

