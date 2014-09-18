How to update your iPhone, iPad or iPod to iOS 8

Apple's brand spanking new iOS 8 operating system is finally here and is available as a free download for all you iPhone users ready to make the jump up from iOS 7.

But before you start screaming in delight, make sure your device is compatible with the new software. The update will be available on the following devices: iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPad 2, 3rd and 4th-gen iPad, iPad Air, 5th-gen iPod Touch, iPad Mini, and iPad Mini with Retina display.

Next, you should make sure you have made an iCloud back up of all your data, which can be done by going to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup.

OK, that's the pre-show out of the way, now it's time for the main event. There are two ways to update your device; over-the-air using Wi-Fi or 3G, or through iTunes. We'll take you through both ways now.

Over-the-air

Make sure your device is plugged in to a power source. Establish a Wi-Fi connection. Go to "settings," then "general," then "software update." The new update will appear on the screen, at which point you click "download." Once the update has finished downloading, simply click "install now" and iOS 8 will start to download onto the device. The time it takes will vary slightly depending on the strength of your internet connection, but once complete, the phone will automatically re-boot and be ready to use.

iTunes