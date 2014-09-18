New study says risky behaviours are putting our online security in jeopardy

We all say that we want privacy and security online, yet we indulge in potentially risky behaviors that put this in jeopardy, according to a recent study commissioned by Trend Micro and released to coincide with the launch of its Internet Security 2015 product.

Activity like browsing suspect websites and allowing apps to access public information from their social media profiles puts people’s privacy at risk. Also 67 per cent of people let their browser save passwords for websites. Trend Micro says saving passwords leaves them susceptible to being hacked, especially in light of recent retail security breaches.

Further findings are that 40 per cent of mobile users don’t use a password to protect their devices, 28 per cent of respondents allow mobile apps to access their social media profiles and 10 per cent of mobile users believe they have downloaded a malicious app to their device.

The survey also finds that people continue to indulge in online behaviours that increase the risk of damaged reputation or identity theft. Some 74 per cent of Internet users indicate they are concerned about sharing personal data via social media. 60 per cent of social network users have removed a post from social media for fear of consequences in their personal life. 40 per cent say they share the results of their game playing on social networks and 11 per cent are "friends" with their boss online.

"Trend Micro Security 2015 provides protection against threats and privacy concerns regardless of the device or operating system," says Akihiko Omikawa, general manager of global consumer business at Trend Micro. "The solution protects users' personal information from being compromised by cyber criminals while maintaining privacy and protection of online activity. A simple step to protecting our digital lives begins with being mindful of the hazards to privacy and personal data the Internet presents. Each of us is a potential target for cyber criminals, but Trend Micro Security 2015 protects individuals anytime, anywhere, on any device, acting as a great deterrent."

To help combat risky behaviours the new product includes a secure password manager to save online passwords in an encrypted form. It also has a social network Privacy Scanner to scan LinkedIn, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Google+. This gives users technology to help them maintain privacy, security and positive online reputations.

"Managing privacy and security in this connected world is something that is often overlooked as we walk through life with our smartphones and laptops. To ease the concerns of Internet users regarding privacy and oversharing, Trend Micro Security 2015 enables users to maintain online privacy from strangers and cyber criminals while protecting their data," says Omikawa.

You can find more about Trend Micro Internet Security 2015 and download a free trial from the company's website.

Image Credit: iQoncept/Shutterstock