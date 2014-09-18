New study shows that Brits are ruthless when it comes to technology

Us Brits are renowned for our superior levels of patience and tolerance when it comes to most things in life. However, new research from data virtualisation company Delphix has found that this patience definitely doesn't transfer across to the digital world.

The study found that 70 per cent of us expect the companies we deal with to use the latest technology and 48 per cent actively avoid using companies whose technology is out of date.

Furthermore, with regards to technical problems, 70 per cent of Brits actively avoid companies with such issues and 37 per cent admit that they are less tolerant than they were five years ago.

Iain Chidgey, the vice president and general manager for EMEA at Delphix said, "The findings reinforce our own experience as consumers - everyone wants the latest technology, they want it now and they won't stand for glitches.

"This has in part been driven by the smartphone. With app stores, auto-registering using social networks and pre-stored credit card details, you can download and buy in minutes. We've come to expect that speed and efficiency every time we interact with a company, from bank to supermarket. And if we don't get it, we'll go somewhere else."

This does indeed seem to be the case, as 42 per cent of customers would definitely switch to a competitor if their current provider experienced regular technical issues and a further 40 per cent would consider switching.

So, despite our easy-going facade, maybe we're not so patient after all.