Samsung Galaxy Note 4 pre-orders go live tomorrow

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Note 4 will be available for pre-ordering from Samsung Experience Stores tomorrow, 19 September – coincidentally (ahem) that's also the day the iPhone 6 goes on sale.

The device will then be up for pre-order with other retailers and networks, both bricks-and-mortar and online – Three and Carphone Warehouse being the two that Samsung mentioned in its press release – the following Friday 26 September.

The Note 4 will then be on shelves come 10 October, which is three weeks tomorrow.

Samsung's new phablet has a metal frame surrounding a 5.7in 2,560 x 1,440 display, with a promised longer battery life, and fast charging mode for quick top-ups. It has a 16 megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation, and 3GB of RAM on board.

The S Pen stylus has also seen improvements, with a number of new features tacked on, and a more intuitive pen-like writing experience promised.

Ines van Gennip, Marketing Director, IT & Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland, commented: "With its premium design and Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note 4 is the go-to-device for those looking for a stunning viewing experience. With a number of innovative features to aid multitasking and increase productivity, we're excited to offer our UK customers a revolutionary way of accessing and engaging with content on their mobile device."

It will have fresh competition, of course, from Apple's new iPhone 6 Plus phablet, which as we mentioned goes on sale tomorrow – although it has sold out online, and we'd expect stock will disappear pretty quickly in stores too (if only due to people buying them to flog at vastly inflated prices on eBay – which is already happening with pre-orders, sadly).

We'll have reviews of the Galaxy Note 4 and indeed the iPhone phablet for you soon. Meanwhile, see our hands-on with the Note 4 here.