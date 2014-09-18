Startup spotlight Korea: Games tables that can move objects like magic

ITProPortal is on the ground at the Global Mobile Vision conference in Seoul, South Korea, bringing you all the latest on startups, accelerators and all the hottest business solutions from Northeast Asia. In the startup spotlight series, we give you an overview on some of Korea's biggest success stories, as well as some tips for investors on which Korean company has a bright future ahead of it.

In this article, we profile Internet of things (IoT) tabletop gaming company Qode Interactive, and try out their exciting new approach to interactive gaming.

Qode Interactive have developed a really interesting technique that allows them to move objects across specially prepared tables without any external contact, using only vibrations.

The boffins at Qode have used this technique, coupled with some Internet of things (IoT) magic to create the aptly-named Drunken Shot - a game that takes place on a specially designed tabletop interface.

Users connect their smartphones to the table by placing them on the surface, and can then use their smartphones as controllers, tilting them or rotating them or shaking them like maniacs in order to complete whatever task is shown on the screen. Whoever loses the task sees a shot of Soju (or your mouth-burning spirit of choice) slide across the table towards them.

"This is a 4-dimensional experience," CEO Kim Sung Eun told me. "You can touch and move and see and hear everything in the game. It's a new way to have a social experience."

"There really aren't any other companies doing anything like this," he added. "Now people can use their smartphones to have a totally new experience on a night out."

This innovative combination of techniques to create an immersive and enjoyable social experience has really made waves in Korea, and they hope to spread around the globe soon. Good luck to them, too.

Check out the video below for a sense of how the Qode technology works, and learn more about the company on its website.

