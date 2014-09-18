SwiftKey tops Apple App Store charts just hours after iOS 8 launch (video)

SwiftKey has hit the top of Apple’s App Store charts just hours after launching on Apple iOS 8 devices bringing with it the swipe-to-type features that have become second nature to Android users.

The swipe-to-type app is number one among all free “Utilities” apps in the Apple App Store and comes out in second overall for all free apps on the entire Apple App Store.

"Obviously we're overwhelmed that SwiftKey Keyboard shot to the top of the charts after launching on iOS 8. We've worked really hard on getting something ready for launch and this is the ultimate reward. As for what the future holds - all I can say is we have so much more planned and really, now that we're a cross platform app, we're just seeing this as the beginning,” Joe Braidwood, CMO at SwiftKey told ITProPortal.com.

SwiftKey’s launch on iOS 8 means that gesture typing is now a part of the Apple mobile OS in addition to intelligent predictive text that learns what you want to type over time, and it also has cloud connection settings that makes the information available across devices.

When it comes to predictive text, SwiftKey can store everything it has learned about you in the cloud and, as long as you sign in with Facebook or Google, you can benefit from a streamlined experience on any device that has the SwiftKey keyboard installed.

Apple’s decision to allow developers to replace certain OS components is behind SwiftKey’s full launch on iOS 8 as iPhone or iPad owners have been able to use the service inside its SwiftKey Note note-taking service since January this year.

Any iOS 8 users that want to download SwiftKey can do so for free from the App Store or click this link to be taken there right away.