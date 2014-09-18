Today's tech: Apple iPad, Apple OS X Yosemite, Apple Watch Edition, Apple problems

Danger: Hype storm approaching!

Apple planning to launch two new iPads at 21 October event

It would appear that Apple may be the biggest attention seeker in the tech world; not two weeks since its Apple Live event, another major conference has been rumoured for 21 October.

The second event will allegedly play host to the unveiling of two new iPads and OS X Yosemite. Sites have reported that we're likely to see a refreshed iPad mini and a successor to the iPad Air too. Expect the rumours to come flooding in the build-up to this one.

Four-year-old phone can't keep up with modern software: People shocked

iPhone 4S users facing performance issues with iOS 8 upgrade?

iPhone 4S and iPad 2 users are reporting slowdowns and glitched apps following the installation of iOS 8. Users of older Apple devices have experienced an up to 50 per cent increase in app loading time, as well as sluggish navigation.

The iPhone 4S' 3.5in screen doesn't fit well with iOS 8, which was designed with (much) larger screens in mind. However, that being said, most are recommending the upgrade anyway, due to iOS 8's expanded feature set.

Analysts predict luxury price for Apple Watch Edition

Gold Apple Watch Edition may be very expensive, possibly even five grand?

The Apple Watch Edition may cost up to $5,000 (£3,070) according to reports.

Having spoken with jewellers, Apple, and watchmakers, it has been alleged that the Apple Watch is likely to be made from a solid chunk of gold alloy, which ain't cheap. It seems like Apple is attempting to change the timepiece landscape and dominate the luxury watch industry.