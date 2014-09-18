Want a peasant-free social network? This one costs just $9,000 to join

While Facebook tries to cater to everyone, with the ability make pages and join groups based around common interests, some users may be pining for a more exclusive kind of social network.

The developers behind Netropolitan claim to have solved this problem with a site that costs just $9,000 to join.

While many users will baulk at the signing-up fee, creator James Touchi-Peters felt there was a need for "an environment where you could talk about the finer things in life without backlash." The website, which is described as "an online country club for people with more money than time" is open to anyone over 21.

Once users are signed-up there's no need to add friends, as everyone's posts are visible, but you are able to form groups in a similar vein to Facebook.

In an interview with CNN, Peters, who previously worked as a conductor for the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra, said that the social network would remain ad-free and will offer 24/7 tech support. However, users will have to pay an additional $3,000 a year to remain a member of Netropolitan.

If any of you do want to discuss the new installation in the west wing of your mansion or if you're simply tired of all the peasants on other social networks, there are other exclusive sites available.

ASmallWorld, which was initially described as the "MySpace for millionaires" and Affluence.org, which users can join if they prove a $3 million net worth, should both keep the riff-raff at a safe distance. And, for those of you looking for a really exclusive club, website Topcom is only open to the top 200 world leaders.