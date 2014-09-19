Android L expected on Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy S5 by Christmas

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy S5 handsets are expected to get the Android L update in time for Christmas with a timescale of late November to early December for the release.

Related: Google follows Apple’s lead by turning on automatic encryption in Android L

Insiders told SamMobile that the over-the-air update for Samsung’s two newest devices will be delivered before Christmas yet that will still be at least a month after the expected release at the end of October.

Google, which hasn’t even confirmed the release of the new OS version, will roll out the update to its Nexus devices before any others get it and the story mentions that Samsung’s newest smartphones will get it shortly after that.

The article goes on to speculate that the timeframe for updates arriving on Samsung devices could be quicker than usual given that other competing devices from the likes of Motorola have been getting updates faster than in previous years.

Android L, which doesn’t even have its code name yet, was first unveiled at its I/O conference in June and has already been released to Android developers that own a Nexus 5 smartphone or the 2013 incarnation of the Nexus 7 tablet.

In comparison to its predecessor, Android 4.4 KitKat, the new OS version supports 64-bit chips, uses ART to run the show, offers automatic encryption, tighter security overall, enhanced battery life, an uplift in performance, new APIs, a revamped UI and a lot more besides.

Related: A guide on how to install the Android L Preview on Google’s Nexus 5 or Nexus 7

Now all device owners can do is wait it out to see what Android L eventually looks like at some point next month. Then the real waiting game begins to see when individual devices and networks start the rollout.