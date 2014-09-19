Deal: Xbox One and three excellent games for a steal at £349

We all need a little down-time sometimes and what better way to do this than settling down for the evening and playing a couple of video games?

Even better, you won't have to save up as much pocket-money as you might have thought, as Microsoft Store is offering the Xbox One console, along with three top games (Destiny, Dead Rising 3 and Forza Motorsport 5), all for just £349, including VAT.

Seeing as the console alone will usually cost you in the region of £350.00, it's easy to see why this is a deal worth taking a closer look at.

If you're not yet convinced, we carried out a review of the Xbox One when it first launched and gave it an impressive 4.5/5 stars and the games themselves have all received equally impressive reviews.

