EE promises to fulfil Phones 4u iPhone 6 pre-orders

Phones 4u’s prospective Apple iPhone 6 customers have reason to smile this morning after EE committed to fulfilling the orders taken before the mobile phone retailer went under earlier this week.

The network operator told Engadget anyone that pre-ordered either the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus through Phones 4u can trot triumphantly into an EE store and pick up one of the handsets.

EE has put aside enough stock to fulfil all orders placed through Phones 4u and all customers need to do is present a copy of their pre-order confirmation to then be hooked up with the latest piece of kit.

The one condition, which there was only going to be, is that customers have to take out one of EE’s own contract options and the handsets will be spread across the company’s stores so you may find yourself on a wild goose chase trying to locate one.

EE was the final mobile operator to leave Phones 4u after its contract came to an end earlier this week and the decision was catastrophic for the retailer as it left them with no business model going forwards.

On Monday the company then closed all 550 of its stores across the UK and it means that 5,600 jobs are likely to be lost as a result of the major networks deciding to go it alone.

From the outside looking in it seems EE has had an attack of conscience over its decision to decline a contract renewal with Phones 4u yet the network is among those that is interested in taking on the Phones 4u stock of smartphones and even some stores.

Earlier this week it was reported that EE, in particular, wants to take over around 80 Phones 4u stores and pilfer some of the 300,000 smartphones that it Phones 4u has in its locker.

Any move to save Phones 4u jobs by EE, Vodafone and others seems admirable even if it does seem like the embers are still smoking away.