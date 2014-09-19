Girl gamers feel the power for the first time, but what's the cause?

Girl power is on the rise in the gaming world as new research has revealed that women now represent 52 per cent of the UK's gaming community.

The study, carried out by Populus for the Internet Advertising Bureau, surveyed 4,000 residents and found that 69 per cent of the country now plays video games, equating to around 33.5 million people.

The data also discovered that more people over the age of 44 are now playing video games than ever before, a trend which is being attributed to the recent rise of mobile games such as the hugely popular Candy Crush Saga.

Steve Chester, director of data and industry programmes at the Internet Advertising Bureau, said; "The internet and mobile devices have changed the gaming landscape forever.

"They've brought down the barriers to entry, making gaming far more accessible and opened it up to a whole new audience. In the past you needed to go out and buy an expensive console and the discs on top to get a decent experience, now you can just download a free app."

Children and teenagers are still out in front with regards to game time. 8-15 year olds clock around 20 gaming hours a week, whereas the average Brit plays games for about six hours a week.

It's not all about mobile apps though, as 29 per cent and 21 per cent of respondents said they bought new disk-based games and second hand games respectively.