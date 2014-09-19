giffgaff almost sells out of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus on launch day

Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus handsets are now available from giffgaff with a number of different price plans to cater for a range of users with the uptake seeing most handsets out of stock after just hours

The flexible network, which brands itself as “the mobile network run by you”, allows its customers to either pay for the device up front or with a monthly fee attached and offers “goodybag” bundles to cover minutes, texts and data.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our members the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Combining these fantastic new phones with one of our great value goodybags is a perfect match” said Mike Fairman, CEO of giffgaff.

giffgaff’s iPhone 6 offers start at £50 upfront plus a monthly fee of £22.39 for two years for the 16GB model and the cheapest goodybag is £7.50-per-month and includes 200 minutes, unlimited texts and 250GB of data. For £15-per-month customers can get 500 minutes and unlimited texts and data.

When it comes to the iPhone 6 Plus the 16GB model costs £26.06-per-month for 24 months and it has the same goodybag offers as outlined above with both phones able to access 4G data.

giffgaff runs as a mobile virtual network operator [MVNO] on O2’s network and as such customers are able to enjoy all the benefits of the more established network at an affordable cost.

Unfortunately at the last check most versions of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were out of stock except for nine phones across the two ranges and customers wanting it will have to form a virtual queue until giffgaff receives more of the popular devices.