Google and Dropbox join forces to tackle open source security

Strong security is necessary nowadays. However, some solutions can be overwhelming to many users, so they are often not implemented or simply misunderstood. In other words, regardless of how strong a security implementation is, if users do not understand how it works or how to use it, it may be worthless.

This week, Dropbox, Google and the Open Technology Fund came together for a new organisation called Simple Secure. This organisation is designed to spread knowledge of open source security tools and empower people to use them properly.

"While consumer-facing security tools exist and are technically effective, they often have low adoption rates because they’re inconvenient or too confusing for the average person to operate. Even well-known features like two-factor authentication, offered by many online services, are not widely used", says Simple Secure.

The organisation further explains, "the need to overcome this challenge is particularly clear in the wake of events like the recent celebrity photo leak and the Snowden revelations. No matter how effective security technologies are, people will not use them unless they become more accessible and easier to understand. We need simpler options for stronger security, available at our fingertips."

Regardless of your opinion of Mr. Snowden, you cannot deny that his actions have benefited the common man in regards to security and privacy. His revelations opened a Pandora's box which cannot be closed, and people are getting wiser about security.

Google and Dropbox deserve major kudos for embracing open source, as it is the only way to know that the software is honest and can be trusted. Sure, closed-source technologies may very well be noble too, but users can never be 100 per cent sure, right?

You can learn more about the organization here.