Google to invest in top YouTube creators by funding videos

Television and movies are so last generation. Nowadays, all the cool kids are crowded around their laptops and tablets watching online videos of cats and other nonsense.

However, believe it or not, not all online content is frivolous. There's quite a bit of quality videos on YouTube, and I have a select group of content creators to which I subscribe. Who, you ask? Chris Pirillo, iJustine and Barnacules Nerdgasm to name a few.

Unfortunately, content creation is a huge job and even short videos can take a long time to create. While creators can get paid from advertisements, it probably is not enough to live on. Luckily, Google is going to step in and fund some of the content of its top creators.

"Now, we feel the time is right to make another important investment in our creators. That's why we've decided to fund new content from some of our top creators, helping them not only fulfill their creative ambitions but also deliver new material to their millions of fans on YouTube", says Google.

The search giant further explains, "as any creator will tell you, making compelling new content isn't easy, and we expect to learn a lot through this process. We'll experiment with new formats and ideas. We’ll get our hands dirty. We'll make some mistakes. Together, we'll (hopefully) create some fantastic new content on YouTube. But one thing is certain: there’s no one we'd rather go on this adventure with than our creators".

This is great news for both content creators and consumers alike; however, I do worry that Google could negatively affect the integrity of the videos. Don't get me wrong, the search-giant has done nothing to indicate this, but I suspect that it won't fund adult content.

By adult, I don't necessarily mean nudity, but foul language and violence probably won't get green-lit. If a content creator must change the tone of their video in any way in exchange for funding, this will be a huge disappointment.

Do you create YouTube content? Share your channel in the comments.

