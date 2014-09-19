iOS 8 early adoption trails way behind iOS 7 – and even iOS 6

iOS 8 is lagging behind its elder siblings in terms of early uptake among Apple device owners with half the rate that was seen after iOS 7 came out prior to the release of the iPhone 5s this time last year.

Data taken from a variety of mobile OS usage monitoring firms shows that iOS 8 adoption was at around 16 to 17 per cent of total Apple devices users in the first 24 hours, which is around half the number that did so on the first day of iOS 7.

Mixpanel and Appsee both run a live iOS 8 tracker including apps that run their mobile analytics products that produced the two figures above and Suhail Doshi, CEO of Mixpanel, added that the rate for iOS 7 was 38 per cent in the first day.

Doshi told Tech Crunch that he thinks there are a number of reasons for this, chief among them that iOS 8 is a large download that is “too big to download over the air” and that “people have too many pictures” to make backing up a simple task.

He also speculates that a number of companies are recommending that employees don’t update for a few days due to “security holes found in previous years”. Doshi added that a number of customers are probably waiting for a new iPhone 6 or 6 Plus to arrive and therefore aren’t bothering to apply an update to the older handset.

Tapjoy, another monitoring firm, showed that iOS 8 has been slower than both iOS 7 and iOS 6, and Chitika figures report that iOS-powered mobile devices on the new OS are sitting at 7.3 per cent.

Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus officially went on sale today and the spike in iOS 8 numbers is likely to kick off as users begin to upgrade old handsets to the new phone.