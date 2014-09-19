iPhone 6 teardown reveals battery, camera details and more

The new iPhone 6 models have gone on sale, and shortly after Apple's new smartphones hit shelves, teardown sites had the full skinny on the innards of the devices, having ripped them apart.

The most prominent, iFixit, produced its usual very detailed breakdown of the components of both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Here are some of the highlights...

First off, the site notes that the design and construction of both models is very similar.

The protruding camera lens or "bump" is there due to improved optics, meaning the lens assembly is a tad thicker than the phone – with the bump apparently measuring 0.6mm according to iFixit (slightly less than we heard pre-launch). Both cameras in the 4.7in and 5.5in iPhones seem pretty much the same, aside from the phablet which has optical image stabilisation.

Related: What Apple has got wrong with the iPhone 6 models

As for the battery, the iPhone 6 has an 1810mAh affair, just as pre-launch speculation had pointed to. That's not all that much bigger than the iPhone 5S, considering that the power pack has to drive a bigger, higher resolution screen. Apple claims that talk time will be increased from 10 hours to 14 hours, though – we'll have to see how that pans out when our review of the handset goes live.

The phablet has a much chunkier 2915mAh effort as you'd expect, given that it has the space inside with a larger body.

As regards who makes the other internal components of the iPhone 6, the firms involved include Qualcomm, Skyworks, InvenSense and Avago. There's an Apple A8 APL1011 SoC and SK Hynix RAM doing the grunt work.

iFixit also notes that while the iPhone 6's speaker has a new design, it is just a minor update over the iPhone 5S.

Apple's iPhone 6 Plus is apparently proving popular across the globe, possibly because more folks are dashing out to get that model, with rumoured stock shortages linked to the phablet more than the standard iPhone (pre-orders of the phablet were thinner on the ground at Apple's online store).

Read more: iPhone 6 vs iPhone 6 Plus: Which is better value?

As a final note, spare a thought for one Australian man who tried to do an impromptu teardown on live TV this morning... check the video out here.