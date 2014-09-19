Mobile app of the day: The Good Pub Guide 2015

Whether it is a business lunch or a long weekend break with friends or family, pubs make a great place for a spot of lunch and a relax. The trouble is, how do you know whether any particular pub can meet your needs? With the Good Pub Guide 2015. Yes, I know it is not going to be 2015 for a while yet, but that's how these things go, isn't it?

Anyway, dates aside, this app replicates information in the extremely popular print Good Pub Guide, and adds search and social features. On the search side you can look for specific pubs or refine by area including town, county and postcode. Once you've got a set of search results you can narrow the shortlist down by criteria like whether pubs are child friendly or have bed and breakfast facilities.

20,000 pubs are included, and there are reviews of 4,800 of them. The full text of the printed guide is included in the app. There's space for you to write your own comments and augment the official reviews, and you can share information about any pub with friends, so you can ask "shall we meet at the Dog and Duck on Tuesday?" or similar. The Good Pub Guide 2015 is iPhone only at the moment, but the developers expect to expand platforms over time.

Product: The Good Pub Guide 2015

OS: iOS

Price: £4.99