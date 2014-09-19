Silicon Valley gets hit hard as Microsoft shows no mercy

Back in July, Microsoft revealed that it was looking to cut 18,000 jobs across the company over the course of several waves, in what will officially be the largest cull in the firm's history.

Yesterday, the latest round of cuts was announced by Microsoft officials, consisting of 2,100 jobs and including the closure of its esteemed Microsoft Research lab in Silicon Valley, which employed close to 50 personnel.

Of the 2,100 jobs, it was confirmed that 160 would come from California and 747 from the Washington state area.

The Silicon Valley lab, located in Mountain View, was founded in 2001 and, according to its website, focuses mainly on "privacy, security, protocols, fault-tolerance, large-scale systems, concurrency, computer architecture, Internet search and services, and related theory."

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the facility would close today (19 September) and described the closing as "consolidation of the west coast labs." The silver lining is that the spokesperson did also add that a number of the researchers will be offered jobs at other Microsoft Research labs.

Microsoft operates several other research facilities around the world, including locations in Cambridge, Cairo, New York City, and others in Asia and Europe, totalling over 1,000 employees combined.