Startup spotlight Korea: OrangeDigit's amazing interactive eBooks

ITProPortal is on the ground at the Global Mobile Vision conference in Seoul, South Korea, bringing you all the latest on startups, accelerators and all the hottest business solutions from Northeast Asia. In the startup spotlight series, we give you an overview on some of Korea's biggest success stories, as well as some tips for investors on which Korean companies have bright futures ahead of them.

In this article, we profile interactive eBook publisher OrangeDigit, who have been changing the way we interact with books, company newsletters and printed marketing literature.

OrangeDigit is one Korean startup getting into the interactive eBook space in a big way. Using multi-layered designs that allow for multimedia, images and even music to be presented to readers as they consume literature, the new format they've come up with allows a new way of interfacing with what we read.

"It's a new way of reading books," said Evan Ra, who headed up the team behind OrangeDigit. "You can see pictures and moving animations while you read - and it's not just pictures. You can also embed video and any kind of application into the text too."

The products produced by OrangeDigit really are quite impressive. They're some of the most complete interactive eBook projects I've ever seen. One included a rotating LP disc on a record player (pictured), the needle of which you could move on and off the disc, stopping the music or changing the track.

Another allowed the user to paint over the surface of the text, and there were as many different functions as there were text. Company newsletters and promotional material looked just as good - one car brochure including moveable panoramas of the interiors of cars.

This is an impressive company doing some great stuff in their field, and definitely one to watch coming out of the Republic of Korea.