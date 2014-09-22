Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus post record breaking 10 million sales in first weekend

Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus handsets smashed the 10 million barrier in the opening weekend to set a new sales record for smartphones bearing the company’s logo.

CEO Tim Cook admitted that the first three days of sales had “exceeded” the company expectations and topped the nine million devices that it shipped on the first weekend of iPhone 5s and 5c sales last year.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for making this our best launch ever, shattering all previous sell-through records by a large margin. While our team managed the manufacturing ramp better than ever before, we could have sold many more iPhones with greater supply and we are working hard to fill orders as quickly as possible.”

The number of sales is likely to mushroom even further later on this week as Apple readies its release in another 20 countries on 26 September with 115 countries able to buy the new phones before the end of the year.

Apple didn’t, however, clarify how many customers have downloaded its new iOS 8 operating system that is apparently lagging behind both iOS 7 and even iOS 6 in terms of early adoption, but will now get a boost from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus releases.

Mindful of the fact some customers haven’t received the handset yet due to the phenomenal demand, Apple reminded them to check the Apple Store to find out when it will be delivered.

Apple’s iPhone 6 comes in gold, silver and space grey with prices starting at £539 for the 16GB model to £699 for 128GB of space and the iPhone 6 Plus is available in the same colours with prices starting at £619 for the 16GB model and topping out at £789 for the 128GB version.