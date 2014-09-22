Deal: Apple Airport Extreme 802.11n 5th Generation for £59.99

If you ever wanted an Apple router, the price won't get much better than this. Get this Apple Airport Extreme 802.11n 5th Generation for £59.99.

Of course, it's not the latest model, but there's not much no point buying the latest generation unless you need 802.11ac.

The Airport Extreme router includes superfast wireless network access, compatible with Mac & PC devices. Share both a printer and a hard drive, multiple printers, multiple hard drives, or a combination over this router. You can also access your drive over the internet, and the AirPort Utility works with Apple TV; iPod; iPad & iPhone.

Get the deal here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily dealsdisclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.