IBM opens new cloud resiliency centre to speed up disaster recovery and support

IBM has opened a brand new cloud resiliency centre designed to deal with disruptions as soon as possible in order to reduce the costs that come from prolonged outages.

The new facility, which is located at Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, hopes to deal with outages in a matter of minutes, not hours, and is designed to be open 24 hours a day and seven days a week to deliver this standard.

IBM has a team in place at the new centre that will monitor specific events, such as developing disasters, and mobilise whenever needed to make sure that its infrastructure keeps data, applications, people and transactions secure.

Monitise is the first company to take advantage of the centre after it contacted IBM to help expand its mobile banking, payments and commerce ecosystem at cloud resilience centres at this location and in Boulder.

“As we expand globally, this partnership with IBM allows us to provide a consistent, reliable customer service while having in place a proven cloud resiliency plan that ensures us that no matter the issue, our real-time service capabilities will not be impacted,” stated Adam Banks, EVP Technology at Monitise.

The new centre pulls together cloud and traditional disaster recovery elements with physical security features to deliver the best experience possible for companies like Monitise.

“The work we’re doing with Monitise at this new cloud resiliency center is a strong testament to IBM partnerships with enterprise clients to drive new innovation,” said Mike Errity, Vice President, IBM Business Continuity and Resiliency Services. “By creating a new benchmark for delivering client continuity services in hybrid, public and private cloud environments, we meet the demands of businesses required to serve the around the clock needs of their clients.”

IBM is also planning to open two more cloud resiliency centres in Mumbai, India and Izmir, Turkey that will be added to the other 150 resiliency centres around the world that help to provide contingency to all its customers.