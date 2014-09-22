iOS 8 adoption just 9% in UK over opening 24 hours

Just nine per cent of UK iPhone and iPad users chose to upgrade to iOS 8 during the first 24 hours that the new mobile operating system was in the wild.

Figures released by Widespace showed that over the opening 24 hours Norwegian users were the most eager to upgrade with 13 per cent choosing to do so with Italy in second with 10 per cent, and the UK in joint third with Finland.

“We see a huge interest in the new operating system,” commented Joy Dean, head of partnerships at Widespace. “This interest benefits all publicists and app developers who can now take advantage of the new features and capabilities that the operating system provides.”

Widespace operates in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK, and the stats it provides are based on mobile site traffic and ads, which includes around 66 million users per month.

UK numbers lag behind the worldwide uptake recorded by various other analyst firms that showed around 16 to 17 per cent of all eligible devices had the new version of iOS installed.

Unfortunately those latter numbers meant that it lags far behind the iOS 7’s uptake rate on its opening day that hit 38 per cent though last weekend’s numbers were prior to the release of Apple’s new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus handsets.

Apple admitted that it has already sold a record 10 million handsets in the opening three days of sales and that in itself will give iOS 8 adoption a jolt in the right direction as many current customers upgrade to the new smartphones.