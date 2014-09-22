Lizard Squad hackers take down Destiny’s Bungie servers

The hacker group Lizard Squad has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Bungie's Destiny servers.

On 20 September, servers for the recently released online first-person shooter alongside those for Activision's Call of Duty: Ghosts game went down, affecting players on both Playstation and Xbox networks.

The attack is the latest in a recent spate of disruptions to online gaming services. Last month, the Playstation Network, Battle.net and a host of other online titles were interrupted. The flight carrying Sony Online Entertainment president John Smedley was also grounded.

The attacks contradict reports that Lizard Squad is disbanding and ceasing activities, although the group's website is still currently down.

During the most recent incident, the group used a DDoS attack on Bungie's servers directly in order to bring down the network. Players were kicked off the server mid-game, with an error message reading "Cattle" displayed on the disconnect screen.

Both servers have now been restored, but Lizard Squad has since launched a more personal attack at Smedley, tweeting and sending him a photograph of his father's gravestone in San Diego.

It is not clear why Lizard Squad targeted the newly released Destiny game or Call of Duty, but according to recent reports, the FBI is investigating the group.