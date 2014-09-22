Microsoft is gearing up to fight sexual violence... using Bing?

Regardless of sex or gender, all people deserve respect and to be treated with decency. Whether a man sexually assaults a woman or a woman assaults a man, it is not only wrong, but deplorable and disgusting.

Sexual violence and rape is an epidemic, and it is time for the world to take a stand. Sexual assault cannot be tolerated and victims must be empowered to report it and not be ashamed. According to Microsoft, "1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college". Today, the company is doing its part to help, by making it easer to get support and report the assault with Bing.

"At the White House earlier today, President Obama urged all Americans to stand up against sexual assault on college and university campuses. Microsoft is pleased to be a partner in the effort of 'It’s On Us', a private-public partnership formed in response to this call to action between the Center for American Progress and a number of companies to help create a culture where sexual violence is unaccepted and survivors are supported", says The Bing Team.

The team further explains, "in support of this movement, we have also worked to make it easier for people to find information about sexual assault prevention and resources when they do those searches on Bing. One of those efforts is to help victims of sexual assault find resources, such as highlighting RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline"

I decided to test this by typing in some search terms, like "Rape" and "Sexual Assault" and sure enough, the National Sexual Assault Hotline phone number was displayed prominently at the top.

While you may question how helping to report sexual violence can help stop it, remember, if a rapist is caught and put in jail, the streets become a bit safer. Kudos to Microsoft by helping the movement and hopefully Google will soon follow the lead.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock