Microsoft's console dreams stall as Xbox One launch postponed in China

Microsoft was set to officially start selling its next generation games console in China on September 23, but it appears the tech giant’s plans have gone somewhat awry.

Late on Friday the company issued a statement admitting that the launch was being postponed. "Despite strong and steady progress, we are going to need more a bit more time to deliver the best experiences possible for our fans in China," Microsoft said, somewhat cryptically.

"At Xbox, we pride ourselves on delivering first rate gaming and entertainment experiences and to allow us to deliver on that promise we need to reschedule the launch of Xbox One," Microsoft continued.

Microsoft didn’t give a reason for the delay, but is still pushing ahead with its plans. "Working with our partner, BesTV, we look forward to launching in China by the end of this year".

Microsoft states that customers in China who have pre-ordered the console will be among the first to receive it, and "will also get an added bonus".