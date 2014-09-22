More naked photos of celebrities pop up on 4chan and Reddit

You may remember that three weeks ago, a load of naked and semi-naked celebrity (and semi-celeb) photos were spilled out onto the internet for anyone to gawk at (and plenty of gawking, or worse, was doubtless engaged in).

These were thieved off Apple's iCloud service and hit the headlines when they were posted on 4chan (although they originated from a far less well-known dark corner of the net, AnonIB).

The incident taught us all one thing – or rather, it taught those of us who didn't already know – namely that it's not a good idea to post naked pictures of yourself to the cloud, particularly if you're a famous actress or similar.

Now it seems that, as many figured, this isn't the last we've heard of such leakage, as more nude pics (allegedly) of famous celebs (and reality TV stars) have been posted to 4chan and Reddit.

The BBC reports that it isn't clear where the photos came from in this case, and whether they're a second instalment from the same source as the original spillage. Whatever the case, they were of course swiftly deleted from 4chan and Reddit, but not before enough folks grabbed them to allow the pics to spread across the net.

It seems that the stars involved this time round include poor Jennifer Lawrence again, and Hayden Panettiere, along with Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and Mary-Kate Olsen (allegedly, again).

We don't really need to break out the crystal ball to guess that this won't be the last such leak of celeb images...

