MPs support launch of TechUK digital manifesto

Following the launch of techUK’s Securing Our Digital Future, The techUK Manifesto for Growth and Jobs 2015-20, a group of MPs have offered their support.

TechUK is a representative body for digital companies and technologies – its manifesto urges the UK government to take the lead in the digital revolution.

At the document’s launch earlier his week, MPs including Minister for Digital Industries Ed Vaizey and Shadow Business Minister Iain Wright spoke of their support.

According to Vaizey, the UK is on track to deliver its Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) programme, which if successful will see 95% of country with access to superfast broadband by 2017.

The recently appointed digital minister also claims the UK has already made significant technological progression with schemes such as the Rural Broadband Programme and Cyber Streetwise campaign.

Meanwhile, Wright called the manifesto “clear, direct and achievable” and recognises that it reflects the “huge” opportunities available for technology in the country.

With 2015’s General Election on the approach, the Labour MP took the opportunity to claim his party’s manifesto “is very much aligned with [techUK’s] manifesto.

“Digital Future”

“Tech and digital have a fundamental role to pay in almost everything the next government will need to do as we continue to rebuild our economy for the 21st century,” claimed Julian David, CEO of techUK.

“That’s why today techUK is launching its manifesto as a roadmap to 2020. They key message for politicians is that voters and industry alike want the government to secure our digital future,” he added.

© 24N.biz