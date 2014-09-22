Samsung pushes forward into Europe with Apps for Good partnership

Samsung has announced that it is extending its partnership with the charity Apps for Good from the UK into Europe.

Apps for Good is an organisation which teaches youngsters how to produce and market apps that solve real world issues, and Samsung has previously been involved with the charity in the UK, where it has put money into Apps for Good's core programme within schools. The company also provided hardware to help students develop apps that were entered into the UK Apps for Good Awards 2014.

Now Samsung is forging forward with a European app developer programme for school kids, and the company is opening its array of Euro Smart Classrooms to Apps for Good, helping to educate youngsters and build their app developing skillsets.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Apps store launched to rival Google and Apple

Wouter van Tol, Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung, commented: "Apps for Good and Samsung have a common aim of helping young people gain the skills they need to succeed in the digital era. Our new partnership dramatically expands the reach of the Apps for Good model by implementing it in Samsung Smart Classrooms across Europe. We can't wait to see the products the students will create."

Samsung will confirm exactly how many of its Smart Schools will be involved in the Euro scheme later this year.