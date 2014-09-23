70 per cent of 16-34 year-olds are interested in wearables like Google Glass and Apple Watch

A new survey has found surprising levels of interest in wearables, with many young folks, and indeed middle aged people, keeping a keen eye out for wearables (defined in this case as smartwatches, fitness bands and Google Glass).

The research, carried out by GlobalWebIndex, found that no less than 71 per cent of 16-24 year-olds said they were "interested" in such wearables, meaning they have already used wearable tech, or are interested in doing so in the future. The 25-34 age group was almost equally interested at 70 per cent, and 35-44 year-olds had a healthy interest level of 62 per cent.

Then things drop off somewhat, with the 45-54 age group on an even 50 per cent, and 55-64 diminishing to a lacklustre 35 per cent.

When it came to gender, men were more interested in wearable tech than women, to the tune of 69 per cent versus 56 per cent.

And the survey looked at income, too, with the results coming out pretty even despite the fact that some wearables can be a little pricey (Google Glass certainly is right now, though the consumer version will be much less – and Apple Watch will carry a premium, particularly for anything above the base models).

71 per cent of the top quartile of income expressed an interest in wearables, with 65 per cent of the middle quartiles, and 63 per cent of the lower quartile – so there was little difference based on earnings.

Every analyst and his or her dog thinks that wearables are going to be a massive growth market, and these interest levels reflect that sentiment.