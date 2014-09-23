Adobe’s Aviary purchase looks to bring Photoshop-style editing to more apps

Adobe has announced the acquisition of Aviary, a provider of mobile software development kits for delivering photo-editing apps.

With the majority users just as likely to edit photographs on their phone or tablet as on their PC, the purchase looks set to see more of Adobe's editing tools and Creative Cloud services included in mobile apps.

Scott Belsky, vice president of Creative Cloud Ecosystem and Behance at Adobe, believes that Aviary's technology platform will help Adobe to serve a robust developer ecosystem.

"This is great news for developers because thousands of mobile apps will have the opportunity to become compatible with industry-defining desktop tools like Photoshop CC, as well as new Creative Cloud services," he said.

The purchase accelerates Adobe's strategy of developing Creative Cloud into a vibrant platform for third-party apps, through new Adobe Creative software development kits (SDKs).

The SDKs, which are expected to be made available for beta testing in the next few months, will provide third-party developers with access to Adobe APIs, previously only available to the firm's internal engineering teams. This will include browsing files stored in Creative Cloud, extracting elements from PSD files and Adobe's "Touch Slide" software.

While Photoshop Touch and Photoshop Express are both available on Android and iOS smartphones, they lack some of the key features available with the desktop package.

There is currently no set timetable to integrating Aviary into Adobe's software platforms, but considering the rapid development that followed the Behance acquisition in 2012, it might not be long until more powerful mobile editing apps are available.