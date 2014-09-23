How to insert and adjust an image in Microsoft Word 2013

Documents mostly comprise of words, but occasionally, you want to stick in an image. As the popular saying goes, it's worth a thousand words at times (though the word count feature in Microsoft's word processor doesn't reflect this).

If you don't have a clue how to insert an image into a document in Word 2013, or if you're not sure how to align things so it looks nice when you've slipped it into your doc, then we'll show you how to get everything just tickety-boo (there's a phrase you haven't heard in a while, we'll wager).

Okay, so first things first, to actually insert an image into a document, first ensure that the cursor is located at the point where you want to place the picture in your doc. Now click on the Insert tab in the top menu of Word 2013, and click on the Pictures icon in the ribbon (fifth from the left).

The Insert Picture dialog box will pop up, which defaults to your Pictures directory, but you can browse to wherever the image you want to insert is on your hard drive. Do so, click on the pic, and click the insert button, then voila – the image suddenly appears in your document.

It doesn't always come out exactly how you'd want it looking, but there are a number of easy to make adjustments you can apply. Firstly, you need to make sure the image is the right size. There are three small boxes dotted at equal distances along each side of your image, and you can click on any of these to expand, or contract, the image in that particular direction (shown by the arrows that appear when you mouse over the box).

Left click and hold on one of these boxes to resize the image in the relevant direction, moving your mouse to expand or contract until the picture is the size you want, at which point you can release the mouse button. Now to tweak the pic further...

As you can see in our example document below, we've inserted an image in between two paragraphs, but the paragraph after the picture starts rather messily on the right hand side of the pic. We can adjust that, though, so everything looks neat.

Click on the Layout Options box to the top-right of the picture. As you can see from the option which is already highlighted in this box, currently the image is "In Line with Text". We want the words to be neatly above and below the pic, so we want to select the "Top and Bottom" option underneath "With Text Wrapping" (it's the bottom left choice). When you left click this, the text will be rejigged so it starts neatly beneath the image. Hurray!

Note that you can also flow the text around the image, behind, and a few other choices if you want to get fancy.

Incidentally, another way to do this is to right click on the image, then a menu pops up – move your mouse over Wrap Text, and another menu slips out to the side offering the same choices as the Layout Options box (and a few more besides).

Finally, if you want your image to have a border, that's easily added via the Picture Tools, Format menu, on Word's top menu – which the program will already have brought up for you as you're working on an image. Simply hover your mouse over the various frames which are lined up in the Format tab (see the image above), and when you spot one that's pleasing, click to apply it.

And that's all there is to the basics of working with images in Word 2013.

