HP introduces new range of LaserJet Pro printers for SMBs that keep cloud data secure

HP has expanded its range of LaserJet printers and multi-function printers [MFP] for small and medium sized business [SMBs] to bring enhanced productivity and keep all kinds of confidential data secured in the cloud.

The three new printers come in the form of the LaserJet Pro M201, LaserJet Pro MFP M225 and LaserJet Pro MFP M12 that each offer a different option for companies looking to revolutionise their printing operations.

“HP is committed to providing cost- effective, secure and efficient printing solutions for small and medium sized businesses,” said Michael Smetana - Vice President HP LaserJet & Enterprise Solutions EMEA. “With these new additions to the HP LaserJet Pro portfolio, we are providing a wider range of affordable, secure and hassle-free printing options to improve daily workflow and protect data.”

HP’s new range is topped by the LaserJet Pro MFP M225 that features automatic two-sided printing, and can scan and send digital files directly to the cloud, email, network folders or a USB drive. It has a 7.6cm colour touch-screen that can be used to access content fast or launch tasks and also allows users to securely store print jobs and then print just what they need to via secure authentication.

Another addition to the range is the LaserJet Pro MFP M125 that is HP’s smallest MFP ever with printing, copying, scanning and fast print speeds of up to 20 pages per minute. It is also designed to conserve energy by 15 per cent with HP’s Auto-On/Auto-Off technology.

The LaserJet Pro M201 features automatic two-sided printing and print speeds of up to 25 pages per minute as well as printing on the go from smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Pricing for the LaserJet Pro M201 starts at £129.99 and is available in October along with the LaserJet Pro MFP M225 that starts at £209.99 with the LaserJet Pro M125 available this month and starting at £119.99.