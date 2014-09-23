Introducing the Pi-Top: A 3D-printable Raspberry Pi laptop for all

DIY laptop building is about to hit the mainstream thanks to a new project based on the Raspberry Pi that uses 3D printing to bring a revolutionary concept to the Kickstarter crowd-funding site.

Pi-Top is a 3D-printable fully-fledged laptop based on the Raspberry Pi kit that allows anyone to build an affordable, completely functional computer whilst at the same time learning some vital skills.

"The Pi-Top Kit provides a basis to expand your knowledge in hardware and software innovation. Build and understand your own Raspberry Pi Model B+ powered laptop. We take you through each component and its functionality, so that you can use the Pi-Top as a tool for your own build projects in the future," states the official website.

The Pi-Top kit, which will go live on Kickstarter soon, can be ordered with pre-fabricated parts or users can print them out on a 3D printer depending on if one is available. It also includes a six-hour battery, Wi-Fi antenna, laptop keyboard and trackpad, 13.3in HD TFT LCD screen with a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution and the newest version of the Raspbian OS.

Pi-Top’s creators went on to explain that future updates to the project would let owners of the kit create new products. This is being supplemented by free lessons for beginners and advanced users that will teach owners about hardware and software innovations that will eventually help users design printed circuit boards and create their own products.

The team behind Pi-Top printed the original prototype case in three different parts and it took about 160 hours to produce it, according to CNET, using a Rostock Max V2 printer and the same times can be expected for anyone wanting to print it out at home.

