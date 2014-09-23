NHS to open up with new transparency initiative

The government has launched the new MyNHS website that aims to bring together data from across the health and care system in a bid to improve transparency.

The site links to already published data relating to patient safety, efficiency, quality, public health, social care commissioning and hospital food standards.

It is a joint venture between the Department of Health (DoH), NHS England, Public Health England (PHE), the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC).

“The NHS is a global leader in openness and transparency,” claimed national director for patients and information at NHS England Tim Kelsey.

“MyNHS is a big step forward towards our transparency vision, bringing together data from across the health and care system for the first time and presenting it in an accessible, understandable and meaningful way.

“Healthcare professionals, commissioners, regulators and members of the public can then use this data to drive improvements in patient safety and quality keeping patient outcomes at the heart,” he added.

Users encouraged to offer feedback for further improvement

The organisations involved hope that MyNHS will develop and improve over time as more users suggest feedback.

The feedback button is available on every page of the website with the aim of encouraging suggestions from the health and care sector so that the data and metrics can be improved over time.

The plan is to add more data from clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), GP practices, clinicians and mental health trusts at a later date.

The data will be available for clinicians, managers, patient groups and campaigners to use in order to highlight best performing areas and improve standards through competition and transparency.

“MyNHS is a powerful new tool that will give professionals across the healthcare systems the opportunity to learn from each other and improve their services,” claimed Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“This is the next step of the journey to create the most open and transparent healthcare system in the world,” he added.

MyNHS was developed with the support of professionals across the healthcare sector.

© 24N.biz