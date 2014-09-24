Deal: Motorola Moto G 4G for £129.99

Change your Moto G cover whenever you want

Moto G has removable back covers, called Motorola Shells. They come in lots of different colours, so your phone can change when your mood does. Snap the shells on and off anytime you're ready to adjust your look. You can even get other accessories to match the colours of your phone.

Switch without any hassle

Switching to Moto G couldn't be easier. With Motorola Migrate, you can move all your content from your old Android phone wirelessly. You can transfer contacts and calendars from your old iPhone as well. Just log in to your iCloud and Google accounts, and you can switch your stuff over in just a few minutes.

Moto G is powered by KitKat, bringing you the latest Android experience.

And every time a new version of Android is released, your Moto G will automatically be updated. So you won't miss out on any of the latest Android features, apps or games.

