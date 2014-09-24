EE launch experimental 4G system to secure "world's best connected stadium" title

EE has announced that it's stepping up its 4G service trials in London with speedier connections, and has also flicked the switch on a new "iconic arch" which spans over Wembley stadium boasting a fancy LED lighting system.

EE says it's set to launch its 300Mbps LTE-Advanced network at Wembley next year, and it will invest more in superfast Wi-Fi at the stadium, and a 4G service that all UK operators can join, so every fan will be able to get on board.

Trials of a new faster 400Mbps service will also begin, as EE continues to attempt to push its position as the leading 4G operator.

Fotis Karonis, Chief Technology Officer at EE, commented: "Since we announced this historic partnership six months ago, customers using the network at Wembley have already uploaded the equivalent of 850,000 selfies, and streamed 400,000 goal replays."

"We've added enough capacity to connect every visitor that walks through the gates, and we're continuing to invest – more 3G, more 4G, Superfast Wi-Fi and the capability to launch a multi-operator 4G service, supporting all the networks, means everyone with a smartphone can be connected at Wembley."

He further enthused: "This partnership has a very clear vision – we want Wembley to be the world's best connected stadium, showing off new technologies first and giving two million visitors a year the best possible Wembley experience."

EE and Wembley have also turned on a giant arch (pictured above) which apparently boasts the world's fastest-response LED lighting system, with 228 large-scale LED floodlights, that will react to goals, crowd noise levels and what's happening on social media (more tweets for one team will presumably change it to their colour, or similar).

Wembley is also going contactless in its bid for a cutting-edge image, with trials of contactless payments and ticketing to take place in 2014. The plan is for over 50 per cent of payments to be contactless by 2017.