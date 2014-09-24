GoDaddy slashes the cost of Microsoft Office 365 to $1 per month for a year

People are slowly but surely coming round to the idea of SaaS (Software as a Service), and this is particularly true for businesses. Microsoft is making something of a success of pushing monthly or annual subscriptions for Office 365, but there's still a massive untapped market - small businesses who are simply not in a position to make additional financial commitments each month. GoDaddy is helping to wipe out this obstacle by offering a package aimed at getting small businesses up and running online for just $1 per month; and the package includes Office 365.

As this is GoDaddy, it should come as no surprise that there is a web-focus to the package. For $1 a month, businesses can bag themselves a custom domain and take advantage of the Website Builder tool as well as site hosting. On top of this, there's round the clock support and $50 (about £30) worth of Bing credit to help with online promotion. This is already a great value deal, but throwing Office 365 into the mix is going to be too much for many businesses to resist.

Microsoft Office's Product Marketing manager, Kirk Gregersen, said:

Office 365 is transformational for small businesses because it offers the same powerful tools that large companies use, while being affordable and easy for small businesses to set up and manage. We're pleased to continue our partnership with GoDaddy to make it easier and more affordable than ever for small businesses to get online and realise the power and value of Office 365.

The Get Online Today offer is available in the US right now, and it is set to spread around the globe from October.