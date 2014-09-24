How to watch the 2014 Ryder Cup on your TV, smartphone and tablet

The 40th Ryder Cup tees off in Scotland on Friday with European fans eager to see if Rory McIlroy and Co. can successfully defend their 2012 victory over the Americans.

For those of you who aren't making the trip up to Gleneagles, there are plenty of ways to follow all the action and ensure you don't miss a single drive, chip or putt of golf's ultimate team competition.

As usual, the BBC will be providing tournament coverage through a range of different mediums. Although BBC One will be sticking to its regular programme of shows, BBC Two will be showing highlights of each days play from 8.30-10pm, which will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also be pitching in with over 40 hours of coverage, consisting of live commentary and analysis for anyone who finds themselves confined to a car over the weekend.

If neither of these options floats your boat, the BBC Sport website will also have live text commentary each day, which will be available on your mobile or tablet through the BBC Sport app.

Away from the Beeb, Sky Sports will be providing full coverage with a dedicated Ryder Cup channel, showing more than 330 hours of golf over the course of two weeks. This includes 36 hours of live coverage from the main event, all of which will be available online via Sky Go.

Finally, the Ryder Cup will be running its own dedicated radio programme throughout the tournament from 7am through until the close of play each day.

The opening ceremony starts at 2:30pm tomorrow (Thursday 25 September) and play is scheduled to finish at 7pm on Sunday 28th.