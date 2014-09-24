Mobile app of the day: Polamatic by Polaroid

There are lots of photo editing apps for smartphones, and if you are into taking and sharing snaps the chances are you already have a couple installed. Polamatic by Polaroid is still worth a look because it gives you access to a range of features for tweaking pics in the style of those old Polaroid Instamatic cameras.

All the main features of a good image editing app are here. Cropping is here of course, and you can add captions to help create photos with a personal touch. There are plenty of fonts to choose from and you can even set the opacity of text.

Like any good photo editing app Polamatic includes a range of photo effects and frames. Sharing from the app to the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is easy, and you can email directly from the app too. iPhone users can send to iCloud.

This all sounds pretty much like other photo editing apps but because Polamatic is a homage to the old Polaroid instant camera, snaps come out square with those distinctive borders that are larger at the bottom than on the other three sides. Such fun!

Click here to download Polamatic by Polaroid for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Polamatic by Polaroid

OS: Android, iOS

Price: £0.69 iPhone, £0.65 Android