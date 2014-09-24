Apple TV set won't arrive until 2016

Apple’s oft-rumoured TV set won’t be ready to roll of its production line until at least 2016 due to the fact that the firm needs to iron out a number of relationships with content partners.

Gene Munster, analyst at Piper Jaffrey, projected that Apple still has a strong interest in releasing a fully-fledged TV set and that whatever becomes of it will be part of a wider Internet of Things strategy.

"It would seem that an Apple television is unlikely in 2015 and quite possible in 2016," Munster said, according to CNET. "We believe Apple still has work to do in terms of developing content relationships and developing a gaming platform. We also believe that ultimately the television can become a home hub as the connected home evolves.”

The same analyst speculates that the next step for Apple will be a new Apple TV box that is updated to include some gaming elements as well as integration with its voice assistant Siri.

Rumours about an Apple TV set have failed to disappear since first emerging and most have mentioned 65in and 55in frameless screens with an ultra-HD resolution that retail somewhere between $1,500 [£917] and $2,500 [£1,528].

TV was one of the markets that Steve Jobs was eager to crack into and the Apple co-founder told biographer Walter Isacsson that he had “finally cracked” how to construct a TV that could wirelessly sync with Apple devices and had a simple UI.

"Given how many times we have predicted a television and have yet to see one launch, it may be easy to dismiss our insistence of the television," Munster added. "However, as recently as 9/12 on Charlie Rose, CEO Tim Cook said that the TV is a category in which Apple has great interest in, given the experience is 'stuck in the 70s.'”