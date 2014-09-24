Samsung ditches laptops (including Chromebooks) in Europe

Samsung has pulled the plug on its laptop operation in Europe, with the company deciding it won't bother trying to push notebooks in this market any longer (and that, sadly, includes its rather smart range of Chromebooks).

PC Advisor has apparently confirmed that this is the case, and it's another blow for the ailing PC industry.

A Samsung spokesperson told PC Advisor: "We quickly adapt to market needs and demands. In Europe, we will be discontinuing sales of laptops including Chromebooks for now. This is specific to the region – and is not necessarily reflective of conditions in other markets."

Whether any jobs will be lost as a result of this cutback in distribution isn't clear.

The move follows Sony flogging off its premium laptop division, Vaio, at the start of this year, with the company stating that it wanted to focus on phones and tablets primarily. Tablets are a big reason why laptop sales have been flagging in recent times, particularly when you can buy attachable keyboards for a slate, turning it into a hybrid laptop.

That said, even the tablet explosion appears to be levelling off now...

What also hasn't helped the PC industry is that the components in machines last far longer these days before their performance level becomes obsolete, meaning folks are purchasing new machines on a less frequent basis anyway.