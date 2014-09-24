Samsung Galaxy A series handsets with metal cases and premium features on the way in Q3

Samsung’s never content to sit tight when it comes to smartphone launches and accordingly rumours have emerged of three new handsets in its Galaxy stable of devices.

All three smartphones, which have been given the names Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 by Sam Mobile, will be priced between $350 [£214] and $500 [£305] and come with 4G LTE connectivity as part of the package.

The entire range will follow the Galaxy Alpha policy of using metal casing with the design of all three devices reportedly similar to the recently released smartphone and retaining a premium feel as a result.

The Galaxy A7 [SM-A700] at the top of the range has a price between $450 [£275] and $500 [£305] yet the report states that Samsung could choose to only sell it in select markets due to the chance it could cut into the Galaxy Alpha’s market share

At the bottom end of the range is the Galaxy A3 [SM-A300] that has a tentative price of somewhere between $350 [£214] and $400 [£244] with the Galaxy A5 [SM-A500] the mid-range option available for between $400 [£244] and $450 [£275], and a worldwide release is expected for both those two devices.

Detailed specs are hard to come by except for the Galaxy A5 that allegedly has a 5in HD Super AMOLED display, 13-megapixel back camera and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front, Snapdragon 400 chip, 16GB of storage and a 2,330mAh battery.

All three phones run on Google Android 4.4 KitKat and sources told Sam Mobile that a launch would take place in Q3 2014 by which time we will know if the UK gets to snap it up.

