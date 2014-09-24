Scottish police and fire services go digital to improve efficiency

Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has chosen business process services provider Civica to deliver a fleet management system. In 2013, the eight Scottish Police forces and eight fire services were combined to form Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue.

Each organisation has opted to use Civica’s Tranman software to aid it with management of large national fleets in a bid to achieve efficiency savings.

According to the firm, the Scottish organisations chose its software because it is able to offer experience of successfully merging systems together, integrating multiple and large datasets into a single database, while driving out savings.

“We needed a state of the art system, using the latest technology, to enable us to standardise processes quickly across the new organisation and ensure maximum efficiency in our operations,” claimed Stewart Taylor, national fleet manager at Police Scotland.

“Tranman proved to be the system that could not only deliver that now, but as a strategic partner over the long term,” he added.

Both the Police and Fire service will be using the Tranman touchscreen technology in workshops across Scotland.

Civica claims this system allows data to be easily directly inputted into the system by technicians, allowing the central teams visibility of current availability and costs immediately.

The firm has a number of other emergency service clients, including Norfolk and Suffolk Police, Kent and Essex Police and a shared system between three Yorkshire Police forces.

