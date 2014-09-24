The one reason why Apple is really chuffed with the iPhone 6

So the iPhone 6 (16GB version), which costs £539 from the Apple store costs $200 (£122) to make. It's big brother, the iPhone 6 Plus, costs $216 (£132). This comes from a new teardown of the phones from researcher IHS.

This means Apple should be able to keep up its gross profit margins on its iPhones, which currently stand at 70 per cent - one of the highest figures in the smartphone market. Margins have been slipping in the past few years though due to higher cost of materials, narrowing profits on each device.

Read more: Have your say: Is the iPhone 6 hot or a flop?

What the IHS shows is the difference in manufacturing cost to end sale price, which has stayed more-or-less constant with Apple's latest releases. The iPhone 6 costs the company only $5 more than its predecessor, the iPhone 5S, with both models costing $649 at release.

On the 6 Plus, Apple has even more potential for profit, due to its only costing $16 more to fabricate. In the US, it costs $100 more than its sibling, while in the UK it carries the hefty price tag of £619.

IHS identified what it believes was a change in component suppliers for the main processor of the iPhone 6 - the A8 - which appears to come from both Samsung and chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Read more: Charity for vanity: Anti-homelessness campaigners auction places in iPhone 6 queue to Apple fan-boys

Apple had previously only sourced these from Samsung, but may have looked elsewhere due to patent suits between the two multinationals.

So rejoice Apple devotees - your cash is keeping the mothership in the sky.