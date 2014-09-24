Want to recharge the new iPhone 6? Just put it in the microwave!

Apple’s iOS is an amazing operating system. When iOS 7 came out last year, people were thrilled to discover it made their iPhones waterproof. And iOS 8 is no less magical, as it comes with a new 'Wave' feature which lets users recharge a phone in just two minutes, simply by microwaving it.

Of course, neither the waterproofing nor the new super-quick charging feature is true, it’s just a practical joke spreading across the internet, but some poor fools could well fall for it.

Wave first appeared in an official looking advert on 4chan (where else!) where it claims to be the "latest and greatest addition to iOS 8" and will allow your device to be "charged wirelessly through microwave frequencies". All you have to do is place an iPhone in a household microwave for a minute and a half, although exact times will vary depending on your microwave’s power.

The advert warns users against Wave-charging their devices for over 300 seconds though… It doesn’t say what might happen, but expect bad things.

A number of photos of microwaved iPhones have popped up on Twitter, but most of them (if not all in fact) appear to just be part of the hoax.

Just when I think he gets no dumber, he try's charging his phone using a microwave... #anyonecangetahsdiploma

I tried using the new IOS 8 feature WAVE where you can charge your phone with a microwave, does not work @Apple