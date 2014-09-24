Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 finally rolls out for Nokia Lumia 930

Microsoft has announced that Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 is now rolling out for Nokia Lumia 930, just shy of two months after it introduced the latest version of the tiled operating system. The flagship is the first Nokia-branded handset to be officially updated to Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1, and among the few that officially run this installment.

Even though, on Nokia's support forums, the software update is described as being "minor", it actually offers quite a few notable improvements over the previous firmware release. Contrary to expectations, it does not bring the Lumia Denim enhancements along with it.

Here's what's new. This Lumia Cyan firmware, which is known as 02061.00066.14353.31xyz, gives Lumia 930 improved imaging, stability and performance, display tweaks, support for Cortana in UK and China as well as other features like support for folders on the homescreen and a user-customizable snooze time for alarms.

Part of the listed changes, like the Cortana expansion and folder support, are due to the inclusion of Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1. Hit the link for more information regarding the improvements it introduces.

Other firmware changes, like the display tweaks, are tailored for Lumia 930. One user reports colour gradient changes from red to green, and less vibrant colours, after getting the firmware update.

Regarding Lumia Denim, Microsoft says it will roll out in Q4 2014 for all Nokia-branded Windows Phone 8 devices, including Lumia 930. It is based on Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 from the get-go, and offers improvements for imaging, Cortana, bundled apps, Glance Screen and more.

Lumia Denim was announced early this month, at the Lumia 830, Lumia 735 and Lumia 730 presentation.

For those of you who are interested in what Lumia 930 packs, here's a quick rundown: 5.0-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920; 2.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800; 2 GB of RAM; 2,420 mAh non-removable battery; 32 GB of internal storage; 20 MP PureView back-facing camera with optical image stabilisation and 1080p video recording; 1.3 MP front-facing camera capable of 720p video recording; 4G LTE; Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 4.0; USB 2.0; NFC; DLNA; Qi wireless charging; physical dimensions of 137 x 71 x 9.8 mm and 167g.