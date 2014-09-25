Adapting to 'The New Workspace'

I remember the "Good Old Days". You see, when I went to work I had a desk. It had a phone on it. And then one day it had a personal computer on it. I suddenly had a thoroughly modern workspace and I was happy.

At the end of the day I would tidy my desk (we had a clear desk policy) and leave my 'workspace'. I'd go home, relax and then return to my workspace the next morning to find it just as I had left it. My new PC had allowed me to become so much more productive and all was good in the world.

Now some of you may feel the need to challenge my assertion that they were "the good old days". But, before you stop reading; I should say that I agree with you, and that they really weren't that good. Whilst my modern workspace was a great place to work, it lacked a few important features.

Firstly, it wasn't very mobile. On the one occasion I tried to take my workspace home with me; I damaged my back rather badly as I tried to carry my desk, with my phone and my PC to my car. Instead, mobility to me was a matter of printing off everything I might need to work at home that evening. Of course, when I received my first laptop things changed. I could now take the PC part of my workspace home with me. I could do my bit to save the trees by not printing everything, but I still had to remember to copy the files to my laptop for offline editing.

Secondly, it wasn't very flexible. My workspace was still my desk, my phone and my laptop. It was where I went to workeach day.

Then one day a company called Cetus Solutions came to see me. They told me that they could take the good old desktop environment, move it into my data centre and then make it available to any user, at any location and on any device. I liked the sound of this 'Citrix' thing and what it could do for my organisation. We implemented it and instantly it allowed every user to access their desktop environment, securely, from any location. In fact I liked the technology so much that I joined Cetus to be part of the revolution.

Nine years on at Cetus and I've had the pleasure of helping countless organisations across the UK to transform their businesses by deploying desktop and application virtualisation technologies.

So here's the interesting part. The last nine years have seen an extraordinary amount of innovation from Citrix in the way that the new mobile workspace is defined. In the early days, we provided our clients with a 'virtual desktop' or a published application. It was great, but, to be honest, the user experience was less than satisfactory. As the demands of users for multi-media, 3D graphics and a fast, responsive workspace grew; Citrix raised the bar every time. But it wasn't just Citrix. Complementary vendors such as Atlantis, AppSense, IGEL and NVIDIA where working alongside Citrix to further enhance the user experience.

So where has this left us? Well I can't put it any simpler than this: At Cetus we are now able to deliver a truly mobile desktop, application and document workspace that will be better than a PC experience. And what's more we can prove it. We are already designing and delivering Citrix infrastructures for our clients that surpass all of their expectations and pre-conceived ideas.

But we don't want you to take our word for it. At IP EXPO Europe we want to do two things: we want to show you how we can deliver a true mobile workspace that will shatter your expectations. Our stand will be packed with demonstrations to show that we really mean what we say. We also want to share our customers' experiences in two seminar presentations. In these we'll discuss how we have transformed the way that two organisations think about their workspace, and how they are now reaping the benefits of technologies from Citrix and other complementary vendors.

One final word: I miss my "Old Workspace", but I love my new "Mobile Workspace". You should come and see us on stand HH20 at IP EXPO Europe 2014.

Paul Kiveal is strategic business development director at Cetus Solutions Limited.